Flags to fly at half-staff on Tuesday to honor former state senator

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor former state Sen. Jeffrey Plale. Services for Plale will be held that same day in Milwaukee.

“Senator Plale was a dedicated servant who cared deeply about his community and was often regarded for his effective bipartisanship throughout the course of his service,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement announcing the executive order.

Plale, who died on July 3 at the age of 54, was elected in 2006 to the state senate, representing southern Milwaukee. He served in that role for eight years before moving on to hold positions with the Division of State Facilities and Wisconsin Commissioner of Railroads.

“Kathy and I are thinking of his family, friends, former colleagues, and the entire South Milwaukee community as they continue to mourn the loss of their friend and longtime community leader,” Evers continued.

In addition to his public service, the governor’s office also noted Plale’s community efforts, for which he received the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Working for Wisconsin Award four times.

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, July 26, according to the order.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.