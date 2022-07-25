The future of Country Jam

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam kicked off in full force this past weekend, with three full days of live music and thousands of fans attending.

“We had an amazing weekend down here at the festival site and at the end of the day, Mother Nature cooperated with us,” Kathy Wright, Country Jam General Manager, said. “So, that made the weekend a lot easier. A little panic going in and out, but being able to have a really safe and easy event for everyone was amazing.”

Staff said all the planning and organizing for the music festival is worth it.

“It’s so hard to have people just agree on anything, and it’s so neat to see everybody, all the thousands of people, pointed at the state and all unison just here for a good time,” Alex Edwards with WAXX 104.5 said. “It was a really good time.”

But next year’s Country Jam might look different.

“We do have a proposed new festival site for 2023. We’re working with the city this week to hopefully get a lot of those i’s dotted and t’s crossed and are really hoping to be able to move to our new property on the northwest side of town in 2023,” Wright said.

Edwards said if approved, the new location could provide a lot of improvements to the music festival.

“Also, the new location will offer some greater opportunities, whether it’s the camping is closer, parking is closer, as much as the scenic hill that everyone walks down is nice, walking back up isn’t so nice,” Edwards said.

Wright said she is excited for the new possibilities, but won’t forget the past 33 years at the previous location.

“A lot of memories that that we’re closing out here this year, but so excited to be able to create new memories next year at hopefully that new festival sight,” Wright said.

Wright said if approved, plans for the new festival grounds include year-round event facilities and a secondary venue.

The Eau Claire plan commission has approved the new site. Monday night, the full city council will hear public comment with a vote scheduled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.