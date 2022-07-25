Advertisement

La Crosse County storm clean-up continues Monday

High winds from Saturday’s storms damaged trees and resulted in power outages throughout the weekend.
A line of storms approaches Westby, Wis. on July 23, 2022. The storms knocked out power for...
A line of storms approaches Westby, Wis. on July 23, 2022. The storms knocked out power for thousands of customers, and one person was hurt in Vernon County as a result of the high winds.(Jimmie Kaska | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Residents in La Crosse and Campbell will have some help in removing debris as a result of this weekend’s storms beginning Monday.

While crews have already been working to serve immediate removal of trees, branches and other materials on homes, vehicles, power lines and roadways, collection of brush and other materials will begin this week.

In La Crosse, anyone still needing service can call the city at 608-789-2489 or the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department at 608-789-7533 and leave a detailed voicemail.

In Campbell, residents are asked to pile brush and debris on the edge of the road away from utility poles, lines and mail boxes for pick-up this week. Anyone with questions can reach out to the Maintenance Department’s foreman, Steve Pintz, at 608-790-8103.

On Saturday, powerful storms came through Wisconsin, with recorded wind gusts up to 70mph. Thousands of people lost power in the greater La Crosse area, while one person was hurt in Vernon County when their camper was knocked over by the strong winds. The severe weather produced at least one tornado, in Minnesota.

