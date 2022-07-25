La Crosse seeks applicants for City Council vacancy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse is seeking applicants for a vacant City Council seat.

The City Council said Monday that anyone interested in serving out the remainder of the term in La Crosse’s 5th District, which ends April 18, 2023, should send a letter of application with their qualifications and desire to serve to the City Clerk’s office at 400 La Crosse Street, La Crosse, WI, 54601.

A candidate will be selected by the Common Council on September 8, 2022. The person appointed to fill the vacancy must be a qualified elector at the time of the appointment.

Applications will be accepted through August 19, 2022. The vacancy was created when Justice Weaver resigned in July. The 5th Aldermanic District covers most of the area around and including the UW-La Crosse campus.

