Advertisement

Martha Stewart says 6 of her peacocks were ‘devoured’ by coyotes

Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.
Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.(Instagram/@marthastewart48 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.

The businesswoman and TV personality took to social media to mourn the peacocks.

She said a group of large and aggressive coyotes attacked them in broad daylight.

Stewart has documented the lives of her menagerie of animals on social media. In addition to the peacocks, she also owns dogs, donkeys and Friesian horses.

Steward said after the attack, she will be taking further measures to protect her animals, including enclosing her yard with wire fencing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tin Can Mobile Bar, which started in May, was at this year's Country Jam.
Couple brings new business to Country Jam
41-year-old Rice Lake man arrested for driving under the influence
Rice Lake man arrested on 5th OWI offense
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say
Severe storms hit Vernon County Saturday
One person hurt in Vernon County after a camper overturned
Police say a 6-year-old Iowa girl and her parents were fatally shot while camping in a state...
Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

Latest News

A line of storms approaches Westby, Wis. on July 23, 2022. The storms knocked out power for...
La Crosse County storm clean-up continues Monday
Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Los...
Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park
Steven Lopez, now 48, has not received a settlement, and his case has been nearly forgotten in...
Forgotten co-defendant of Central Park 5 to be exonerated
FILE - British David Warner is photographed at the Duke of York's Barracks in Chelsea, London,...
‘Titanic’ and ‘The Omen’ actor David Warner dies at 80