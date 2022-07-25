Mobile home a total loss after fire Monday morning in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A mobile home is a total loss after a fire Monday morning in Eau Claire.

No people were hurt, but two pets died in the fire, according to the Eau Claire Fire Department.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said that they were called to the home on the 3600 block of Seymour Road at the Terrace Hill Mobile Home Park at 11:05 a.m. Monday and arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the windows. All residents were out of the home when the Fire Department arrived. Damages are estimated at $13,000, and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants with relocation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

