Advertisement

Mobile home a total loss after fire Monday morning in Eau Claire

Two pets died in the fire, according to the Eau Claire Fire Department.
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A mobile home is a total loss after a fire Monday morning in Eau Claire.

No people were hurt, but two pets died in the fire, according to the Eau Claire Fire Department.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said that they were called to the home on the 3600 block of Seymour Road at the Terrace Hill Mobile Home Park at 11:05 a.m. Monday and arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the windows. All residents were out of the home when the Fire Department arrived. Damages are estimated at $13,000, and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants with relocation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Rice Lake man arrested for driving under the influence
Rice Lake man arrested on 5th OWI offense
The Tin Can Mobile Bar, which started in May, was at this year's Country Jam.
Couple brings new business to Country Jam
Severe storms hit Vernon County Saturday
One person hurt in Vernon County after a camper overturned
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say
Police say a 6-year-old Iowa girl and her parents were fatally shot while camping in a state...
Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

Latest News

Chippewa Valley And Wisconsin Logging Museums Merge
Chippewa Valley And Wisconsin Logging Museums Merge (7/25/22)
$6 Million Invested To Train Health Care Workers
$6 Million Invested To Train Health Care Workers (7/25/22)
Sparta High School
Sparta Area School District moving forward under new leadership
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator