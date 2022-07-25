Advertisement

Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator

Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state senator was one of the drivers involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a mother and child in northern Wisconsin.

The Ashland Police Department told NBC15 sister station KBJR that State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D- Mason), pulled out of the entrance of Maslowski Beach around 12:30 p.m. Friday to turn east on U.S. Highway 2 near Lakeshore Drive and Turner Road. Her vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle, which was being driven by a 27-year-old Pennsylvania woman.

The Pennsylvania woman’s vehicle spun across the highway and collided with a third vehicle being driven eastbound by a 45-year-old Mason resident, authorities stated.

Police stated that the Pennsylvania woman, identified as Alyssa Ortman, was taken to a hospital where she later died. Her 5-year-old daughter died at the scene, police said.

Officers said that Bewley and the third driver were uninjured.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, the police department added.

According to the Associated Press, Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press on Monday that police were not recommending charges be filed.

