Advertisement

Wisconsin Dem U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson quits race

Tom Nelson, a candidate who tried to position himself as the most progressive in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate, says he’s dropped out of the contest to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tom Nelson, a candidate who tried to position himself as the most progressive in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate, announced Monday he dropped out of the contest to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November.

Nelson, the Outagamie County executive, threw his support to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is in a tight race with Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is polling further behind. Nelson was in fourth place.

"Mandela can now count on me to be on his side every step of the way,” Nelson said in a statement. “I urge other Democratic primary voters to also support him now as well.”

Nelson’s decision ends a campaign he launched in October 2020.

Federal filings show Nelson raised a little less than $1.4 million for his campaign and he said “unfortunately, money matters way too much in politics and running against two self-funding millionaires proved too much for this pastor’s kid.”

Lasry and Godlewski are both multi-millionaires. Lasry has poured in more than $12 million on his campaign, while Godlewski has spent nearly $4 million.

Barnes issued a statement welcoming the endorsement.

“I deeply respect Tom Nelson’s commitment to the working people in this state and I’m thankful for his endorsement,” Barnes said. “It will take all of us coming together in every corner of this state to beat Ron Johnson.”

Nelson’s name will still appear on the ballots Aug. 9 because they have already been printed.

Most Read

The Tin Can Mobile Bar, which started in May, was at this year's Country Jam.
Couple brings new business to Country Jam
41-year-old Rice Lake man arrested for driving under the influence
Rice Lake man arrested on 5th OWI offense
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say
Severe storms hit Vernon County Saturday
One person hurt in Vernon County after a camper overturned
Police say a 6-year-old Iowa girl and her parents were fatally shot while camping in a state...
Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

Latest News

Green Bay Packers
Packers’ report revenues, profits above pre-pandemic levels
An exhibition match of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City is taking place at Lambeau Field on...
One of the busiest tourism times from Green Bay to Oshkosh
A security guard stands watch on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at a gathering of the National...
Amid threats, security rises at meetings of public officials
Wisconsin employment nearly back to pre-pandemic level