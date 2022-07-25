Packers shareholders get details on team’s finances and future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As training camp kicked off at Ray Nitschke Field down the street, leaders of the Green Bay Packers greeted thousands of team owners inside Lambeau Field for their annual shareholders meeting.

Several thousand Packers shareholders, representing more than 1.6 million shares of Packers stock, were in attendance.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst joked, “We’ve gotta get the markers and wrong stripes taken care of soon for the season,” noting the painting on the field for last Saturday’s international soccer match which attracted 77,000 fans despite stormy weather.

The shareholders chanted “Go Pack Go” at the start of the meeting. They broke into cheers later when Gutekunst said he negotiated a big deal with cornerback Jaire Alexander and applauded when president/CEO Mark Murphy mentioned MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Besides the team’s on-field accomplishments, Packers officials also touted their work off the field, including community outreach efforts, raising money for victims of the vehicle rampage at the Waukesha Christmas parade, and donating to create a Willie Davis financial trading room at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Around Lambeau Field, Murphy said much-needed upgrades to the concourse are underway; new video boards are coming, paid for with the latest Packers stock sale which ended earlier this year; and construction of an underground parking structure.

Murphy also noted the Packers are catching up with the Chicago Bears for the number of players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Last Friday, Murphy released the Packers’ financial statements showing record revenue from the 2021-22 season. The team brought in $579 million from national and local revenue and, after $501.3 million in expenses, finished the fiscal year with a $77.7 million profit from its operations. Murphy said the team benefited from a 17th game and a primetime playoff game last season.

