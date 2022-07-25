Advertisement

Police search for suspect in hit-and-run that hurt person in wheelchair

The crash happened Sunday at 9:40 p.m. near Folsom Street and 6th Street in Eau Claire.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a person injured Sunday night.

In a Facebook post, the Eau Claire Police Department said that at 9:40 p.m. Sunday, they went to Folsom Street and 6th Street for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

The person who was hit by the vehicle was in a motorized wheelchair, which was damaged and had to be towed from the scene. The person was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police said that based on the debris left at the scene of the crash, the vehicle that hit the person is likely a 2014-2017 Chevrolet Equinox with damage to the wheel well, fog lights and side skirt on the driver’s side. The vehicle’s color is unknown but there may have been chrome in some of the accessory parts of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 715-839-4972. People can also submit tips anonymously with Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-8477 or by emailing info@EauClaireCountyCrimeStoppers.org.

