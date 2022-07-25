Sparta Area School District moving forward under new leadership

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - After a challenging last few months, the new superintendent of the Sparta Area School District is hoping to move forward in a positive direction.

Earlier this month, Dr. Amy Van Deuren resigned as superintendent amid harassment allegations from district employees.

An outside investigation into the complaints determined Van Deuren violated the district’s anti-harassment and anti-bullying policies, however a joint statement from the district and Van Deuren stated: “Although the resignation follows an investigation, both the District and Dr. Van Deuren acknowledge that no unlawful harassment occurred”.

The statement goes on to say that even though both parties disagreed with the findings of the investigation, a change in leadership was in the best interest of the district.

After serving as acting superintendent since Van Deuren was placed on administrative leave in March, former Sparta High School Principal Sam Russ was officially made the full-time head of the Sparta Area School District on July 6.

Russ is hoping to foster a collaborative working environment within the district, saying the ultimate goal is serving Sparta’s students.

“What’s happened in the past has happened in the past, we need to acknowledge it, and learn from it,” Russ expressed. “Was the trust broken, some would say yes, some would say no, but it’s a learning experience, and the community has really embraced the notion of coming together.”

The new superintendent has already dealt with difficult situations, as an operating referendum in April failed while he was filling in for Van Deuren.

Due to not being able to make up a budget deficit with money from the referendum, the district was forced to close Cataract Elementary.

Russ believes these recent events may have divided the community, so he’s aiming to work first-hand with stakeholders to reunify the district.

“I’ll be setting up community listening sessions where they get to hear from me a little bit,” Russ explained. “It’s not going to necessarily be, this is how I’m going to tell you how things are going to go, I’m asking for feedback about what the district’s opportunities, challenges, and strengths are, and how can we work together.”

The school district will be holding the listening sessions throughout the month of August, with Russ saying the first may take place as early as next week.

