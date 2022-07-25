State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this week.

According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted in Eau Claire and St. Croix counties July 26-31.

On Tuesday, the aerial patrols will focus on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County. The focus shifts to Eau Claire County and Highway 53 on Wednesday. Aerial enforcement returns to Eau Claire County on Sunday along Interstate 94.

The State Patrol’s Aerial Support Unit, which includes three Cessna 172 Skyhawks and five pilots, will also provide aerial enforcement in Portage County this week.

Aerial speed enforcement is used to more easily spot speeding drivers or aggressive driving behavior, says the State Patrol. Pilots who observe a violation will relay the information to ground-based State Patrol troopers to enforce traffic laws.

In addition to manned aircraft, the State Patrol also utilizes drones as part of its Aerial Support Unit. The piloted planes are used in enforcing traffic laws, in addition to several other duties.

The State Patrol says it announces its aerial enforcement efforts publicly to help improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws.

For more information on the aerial enforcement programs and aerial support unit at the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, you can visit their website.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce WSP’s goal to improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers. — WI State Patrol (@wistatepatrol) July 11, 2022

