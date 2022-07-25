Advertisement

WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat

The whale landed on the bow of the 19-foot boat. (LEO ENGGASSER, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (CNN) - A whale breached and landed on the bow of a boat near a Massachusetts beach Sunday morning, and it was caught on camera.

The town of Plymouth says no one was hurt and there was no major damage to the 19-foot boat.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police will investigate the incident.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department says boaters should try to remain at least 300 feet from whales to minimize potential interactions whenever possible.

But sometimes, a wild animal can just go rogue.

The Plymouth harbormaster talks about rules and guidance after a whale breached the water and landed on a boat. (WCVB)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tin Can Mobile Bar, which started in May, was at this year's Country Jam.
Couple brings new business to Country Jam
41-year-old Rice Lake man arrested for driving under the influence
Rice Lake man arrested on 5th OWI offense
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say
Severe storms hit Vernon County Saturday
One person hurt in Vernon County after a camper overturned
Police say a 6-year-old Iowa girl and her parents were fatally shot while camping in a state...
Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

Latest News

Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.
Martha Stewart says 6 of her peacocks were ‘devoured’ by coyotes
A line of storms approaches Westby, Wis. on July 23, 2022. The storms knocked out power for...
La Crosse County storm clean-up continues Monday
Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Los...
Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park
Steven Lopez, now 48, has not received a settlement, and his case has been nearly forgotten in...
Forgotten co-defendant of Central Park 5 to be exonerated
FILE - British David Warner is photographed at the Duke of York's Barracks in Chelsea, London,...
‘Titanic’ and ‘The Omen’ actor David Warner dies at 80