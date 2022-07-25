Woman dies after being hurt in July 8 crash in Pepin County

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman has died after being hurt in a July 8 crash in Pepin County, according to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release on July 25, the Sheriff’s Office said 68-year-old Kimmyko Ly Pham of Red Wing, Minn. died at a hospital in Rochester, Minn. due to injuries from a crash on July 8.

The crash happened at 4:43 p.m. on July 8 in the Town of Stockholm in Pepin County on Highway 35 about two miles north of Cemetery Road. Pham was pulling out of a wayside when her vehicle was hit by a truck hauling a trailer on the driver’s side. Pham was flown to a hospital in Rochester after the crash. A 71-year-old Mindoro man who was driving the truck was hurt but not taken to a hospital. No citations were issued to either driver.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lund Fire Department, Pepin Ambulance, Maiden Rock Ambulance, Pepin/Lund First Responders, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service Helicopter at the crash.

