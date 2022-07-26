Advertisement

Altoona seeks candidates for City Council vacancy

A new City Council member will be appointed later this year, and anyone interested in the position can apply to be considered by August 17.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Altoona is looking for candidates for an open City Council seat.

On Tuesday, the City posted that a vacancy was being created in Aldermanic District 5 due to the resignation by Timothy Sexton effective July 29.

The person appointed to the position would serve out the remainder of the term, which ends April 2023. Eligible candidates must live in Altoona’s Aldermanic District 5, Wards 9 and 10, which is the entire City of Altoona west of Highway 53.

Applicants must send a letter to apply as well as a resume before 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 to the City Clerk’s office at 1303 Lynn Avenue, Altoona, WI. The selected candidate from the applicant pool will be appointed by the City Council at a later meeting. For more information about becoming a City Council member, you can contact Mike Golat, Altoona City Administrator, at 715-839-6092.

