Chippewa Valley Museum, Wisconsin Logging Museum to merge

The merger’s timeline is still being set, but both organizations voted to move forward as one entity.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two museums in the Chippewa Valley are merging into one entity, according to a joint announcement Monday.

The Chippewa Valley Museum and Wisconsin Logging Museum will become one organization after the board of directors for both voted to merge.

Each organization had operated with separate directors, staffs, collections and budgets. By combining forces, the museums hope to “more effectively bring the history and culture of the region to the larger community,” according to a release.

The timeline of the merger is still being set and both museums are sorting logistics for staffing, finances and future planning. The move also helps streamline efforts to work within a future Carson Park master plan.

More information about the merger will be made available in the future as it becomes available, according to the release.

In the meantime, each museum will continue to operate normally. You can learn more about the Chippewa Valley Museum and Wisconsin Logging Museum on each organization’s website, such as upcoming exhibits, hours of operation or to sign up as a volunteer.

