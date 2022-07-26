Advertisement

Competency examination ordered in Eau Claire County possession of child porn case

Court records show the order for competency examination by Department of Health Services came...
Court records show the order for competency examination by Department of Health Services came on July 26, 2022.(Source: MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A competency examination is ordered in connection to an Eau Claire County possession of child porn case.

38-year-old Bernardino Ocotl-Montes of Eau Claire faces six charges of possession of child pornography.

Court records show the order for competency examination by Department of Health Services came on July 26, 2022.

Ocotl-Montes is accused of sending a video containing child pornography over Facebook. The criminal complaint says on April 28, 2020, a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cybertip was reported and submitted by Facebook. According to the complaint, Ocotl-Montes sent the video to another Facebook account.

The competency hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25, 2022

