Congressional candidate Van Orden visits Eau Claire Monday

Derrick Van Orden’s visit was to learn more about how inflation is impacting businesses in the 3rd Congressional District.
By WEAU 13 News and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Republican 3rd Congressional District candidate Derrick Van Orden held a listening session with small business owners in Eau Claire Monday.

Van Orden, who held the listening session at Chick-A-Dee’s Family Restaurant, is running to fill Democratic Congressman Ron Kind’s seat in Congress. Kind announced in August he will not seek re-election.

Van Orden said he wanted to hear more about how business owners are doing in a time when inflation is at 40-year highs. Van Orden said his plan to help stabilize the economy is to help the U.S. become more energy independent.

“When I go around the district and I’m speaking to people, I hear three things: gas, groceries and grandchildren,” Van Orden said. “When people can’t afford to fill up a gas tank and a grocery cart on the same day in the United States of America, that’s a problem. And it wasn’t like that 18 months ago.”

The partisan primary in Wisconsin is on August 9. Van Orden is running unopposed as a Republican. He will face the winner of the Democratic primary, which includes state Sen. Brad Pfaff of Onalaska, who is endorsed by Kind, Eau Claire businesswoman Rebecca Cooke, retired pediatrician Dr. Mark Neumann of La Crosse and former CIA officer Deb McGrath of Menomonie, in the general election on November 8.

