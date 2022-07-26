HALLIE GIRLS SOFTBALL COACHES

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate all the coaches at Hallie Girls Softball for the Sunshine Award for their volunteering and coaching. Having the largest youth girls fastpitch league in the Chippewa Valley takes a large, dedicated group to make it happen. The dedication and the hours it takes to teach these young girls and women a game and skill set is not an easy task. We appreciate all they do.

Jon Standiford

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.