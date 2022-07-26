Advertisement

In-person absentee voting begins

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From July 26 to July 29 and August 1 to August 5, Wisconsin residents are able to vote in-person absentee.

The city of Eau Claire offers drive-thru in-person absentee voting, where members of the public can drive, walk or even bike to the Eau Claire City Hall and vote in the August 9 election.

“We’ve been doing the in-person absentee drive through since the April 2020 election, and we have continued it as our voters appreciate it,” Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said. “It’s just an easier way to vote, I think.”

But not all cities and towns in the area offer in-person absentee voting in the same way.

The clerk of the town of Brunswick said residents in Brunswick who wish to vote absentee in-person need to contact the clerk’s office to schedule a time to vote. Other than that, most voting regulations are the same.

“If you are already registered, so, if you haven’t moved or changed your name since the last time you voted, you will just need your photo ID,” Riepl said. “But, if you have moved, then you’ll bring a proof of residence document with you and your photo ID.”

Riepl said it’s important to remember this election is a partisan primary, making the process of filling out a ballot somewhat different.

“Just remember that it is the August partisan primary, so you will need to choose one party to vote in and only vote in that specific party for this process,” Riepl said.

Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled unsupervised absentee ballot drop boxes cannot be used in elections, but Riepl said this does not change anything for the current election in Eau Claire.

Additional questions about early voting and the availability of specific locations can be directed to municipal clerks offices or the MyVote website.

