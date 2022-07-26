Irvine Park Zoo is hosting free “zoo talks” twice a week

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls zoo is offering a new way to educate while making a trip to the zoo a little more interesting.

New this year, Irvine Park Zoo is holding free “zoo talks” to help people learn more about the animals that live there.

“Our director wanted to involve the community more into the zoo, educate them about our animals, as well as letting them get to know the staff,” Irvine Park Zoo head zookeeper Cynthia Valentino said.

Valentino has been the head zookeeper since February. She says the talks are a way to share her passion for animals with the community.

“By teaching everybody, it creates a further passion throughout the world that will help lead to conservation,” Valentino said.

Tuesday’s zoo talk was about Irvine’s lemurs and wallabies.

“I go over gestation, life cycle, what they like to do here at the zoo, what they like to do in the wild, what they eat in the wild compared to here at the zoo,” Valentino said. “If they’re endangered, not endangered.”

For a couple of curious young minds, the lemurs were the highlight.

Ellie Hoffman enjoyed watching the lemurs eat some pineapples.

“I love to see the lemurs when they, like, jump around and, like, play and, like, eat like some snacks,” Hoffman said. “It’s so cute.”

Abigail Couillard found it entertaining to see the lemurs get their exercise in.

“I like them when they’re playful and they jump around,” Couillard said.

Valentino adds there is more to see and learn about than just the cute lemurs.

“They get to learn about lots of different animals, see a lot of critters that you wouldn’t see,” Valentino said. “I mean, before our binturongs came, I’d only seen a been drawing once. So, some of the animals you might not ever see if you don’t go to other zoos.”

Making Irvine Park Zoo a place of enlightenment and exploration.

The next zoo talk at Irvine park is on Thursday and will feature binturongs at 9:45 a.m. and tigers at 1:15 p.m. lasting about 15 minutes each.

Zoo talks will be every Tuesday and Thursday through next month except for August 8th through 11th due to zoo camp.

Valentino says occasionally there are zoo talks on Fridays covering pasture animals, followed by a bring your own picnic lunch.

