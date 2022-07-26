Man charged with 10 counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon sentenced

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Bloomer man charged with 10 counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon is sentenced.

July 20, 2022 court records show 48-year-old Leonard Peil is sentenced to four years in prison and four years extended supervision. In addition, Peil is ordered not to have a gun.

In April, 2021 authorities searched Peil’s home at 16th Avenue in the City of Bloomer. Authorities found 49 firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and more than $30,000 in cash at the home of the convinced felon.

Piel had been previously found guilty on several other felony cases, dating back to 1992.

