Man sentenced for 2020 double homicide in Rusk County

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide in Rusk County is sentenced Monday.

19-year-old Joseph Falk was sentenced to life in prison without the eligibility for parole on Tuesday by Rusk County Circuit Court Judge Steven Anderson.

Falk pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime in Rusk County Circuit Court on April 11.

23-year-old Adam Rosolowski also pleaded guilty to the charges on April 11, and his sentencing hearing on Tuesday afternoon ended with the judge recusing himself from the case. No future court dates have yet been announced, according to online court records.

Eight other charges against Rosolowski and five other charges against Falk were dismissed but read in, according to online court records.

Rosolowski and Falk were found guilty of killing Rosolowki’s grandparents, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski, at their home in Sheldon on June 6, 2020. According to documents filed with the case in court, both men fired shots at Rosolowski’s grandparents and then tried to steal their truck. Rosoloski told investigators he was upset because his grandparents “messed up his life.” The bodies were found the next day by a different grandson.

18-year-old Tristan Shober, the planned getaway driver, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder as a party to a crime and was sentenced to 20 years of probation in May of 2021. Shober would serve seven years in prison and six years of extended supervision if he violates any terms of his probation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.