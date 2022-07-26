U.S. News & World Report recognizes 6 Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals

ROCHESTER, Minn. (MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM PRESS RELEASE) - Six Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals were recognized in this year’s U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings, which were published on the U.S. News & World Report website Tuesday, July 26:

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin This hospital has been recognized as a “Best Regional Hospital” in northwestern Wisconsin. In addition, Eau Claire is rated high-performing for aortic valve surgery, back surgery (spinal fusion), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart attack, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, pneumonia, stroke and transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin This hospital is rated high-performing in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure, hip fracture, kidney failure and pneumonia.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minnesota This hospital has been recognized as a “Best Regional Hospital” in southern Minnesota. In addition, Mankato is rated high-performing in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke.

Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague, Minnesota This hospital was rated as high-performing in hip fracture.

Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron, Wisconsin This hospital was rated as high-performing in hip fracture.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, Minnesota This hospital was rated as high-performing in hip fracture.

U.S. News & World Report also has ranked Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, as the “Best Hospital” in the U.S. for the seventh year in a row. Mayo Clinic in Arizona and Mayo Clinic in Florida are ranked No. 1 in Arizona and Florida, respectively.

“To be named on U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” is an incredible testament to our staff’s hard work, dedication and perseverance during 2½ years of extraordinary challenges,” says Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System. “This is a well-deserved recognition of their unwavering commitment to providing high-quality and safe care across Mayo Clinic Health System.”

“We are honored to see our team’s great work being recognized once again,” says Richard Helmers, M.D . , regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin. “This recognition highlights the incredible work our staff perform every day of the year as they provide hope, healing and the most advanced care available in Northwest Wisconsin.”

