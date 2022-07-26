Menomonie Airfest and Autorama
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Menomonie Airfest and Autorama combines airplanes and autos and lots of family fun.
The event is Saturday, August 6 with gates opening at 8 a.m. at the Menomonie Municipal Airport.
You can see planes landing and taking off, wander through the car show, enjoy a pancake breakfast, watch the kids playing with inflatables, paint a real car, hot air balloon tethered rides (weather dependent), climbing wall, and enjoy other kid-friendly activities. Entrance and parking is free.
