School District of Onalaska moving forward with $75M referendum, renews SRO contract

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday’s meeting of the Onalaska Board of Education featured some key decisions for the school district’s future.

One of the district’s biggest priorities at the moment is upgrading its buildings, specifically the middle school and high school.

A $75 million referendum approved by the school board would go towards targeted high school improvement projects to be determined later, and a full-scale renovation of the middle school.

“All of the building infrastructure has incredible needs, the HVAC system, electrical, plumbing, roof, the envelope of the building,” listed Superintendent Todd Antony.

Antony adds the project to overhaul the middle school would also address safety concerns with the way the building is currently laid out.

“The offices are centrally located in the core of the building, and a new school would never be designed that way,” Antony explained. “Part of this will move the office areas to the designated main entrance of the building to create a secured entrance.”

Overall school safety is another priority for the district, leading to the renewal of an agreement with the City of Onalaska.

The school board approved a $40,000 contract Monday night to keep a School Resource Officer (SRO) working within the district for the 2022-23 school year.

Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck says the decision will continue building up the relationship between the school district and the police department.

“We both have the same goals in mind, we want to create a safe learning environment for area children,” Ashbeck expressed. “That’s what this partnership is, and will continue to be.”

As the partnership continues to move forward, Ashbeck believes there are opportunities for it to grow.

“I do believe that a second School Resource Officer could be very beneficial to the school district,” Ashbeck said. “It’s a rather large school district, and so our one School Resource Officer does get stretched pretty thin, and so we would certainly be open to discussing it, and growing that program if the school district was open to that.”

Discussions on an additional SRO would have to come at another time, as the school district is primarily focused on getting voters ready for the November referendum.

“We want to create as many opportunities as possible for the community to engage and ask questions so that they have the information that they need to make an informed decision,” Antony said.

The school district will be holding community listening sessions up until election day on Nov. 8.

