Sparta man charged with reckless homicide for overdose death

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta man is charged with reckless homicide after an overdose death in the city on July 16.

33-year-old Robert Dockerty was charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs and distribution of heroin under or equal to three grams in Monroe County Circuit Court on Tuesday, according to online court records.

In documents filed with the charges, Dockerty is alleged to have given heroin to 41-year-old Wes Augustynowicz, who was found dead on July 17 at a Sparta motel of an apparent drug overdose. In an interview with law enforcement, Dockerty said that he was delivering the drugs for a man who didn’t have a vehicle to do it himself. He also told law enforcement that he had taken some of the drugs himself and said they were “really strong.” Dockerty said that he didn’t sell drugs and never has, but said he uses them.

Dockerty is being held at the Monroe County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond on conditions that he not have any controlled substances, no contact with the person he said he got the drugs from, and wear a GPS monitor as part of the bond monitoring program. Dockerty’s initial appearance is scheduled for August 29, according to online court records.

