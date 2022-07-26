Advertisement

Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more

Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart is slashing prices.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart says inflation is actually leading them to cut prices on some products.

Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon said Monday that rising food and fuel prices have many shoppers pulling back on buying clothes and other items.

To get rid of a huge buildup of inventory, the company says it is slashing prices on clothing and some big-ticket products.

The company also expects a general slowdown in customer spending in the second half of the year.

Those projections caused the company’s stock to fall 9% in after-hours trading.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
41-year-old Rice Lake man arrested for driving under the influence
Rice Lake man arrested on 5th OWI offense
The crash happened Sunday at 9:40 p.m. near Folsom Street and 6th Street in Eau Claire.
Police search for suspect in hit-and-run that hurt person in wheelchair
Flags will fly at half-staff on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, to honor former state Sen. Jeffrey Plale.
Flags to fly at half-staff on Tuesday to honor former state senator
The Country Jam general manager shares the plans for changing locations for next year's festival.
The future of Country Jam

Latest News

A tractor-trailer went off I-41 and struck an occupied house in Winnebago County on Tuesday.
Tractor-trailer crashes into occupied house off interstate in Wisconsin
Skywarn 13 Weather - 7/26/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 7/26/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 7/26/2022
When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, some parents are saying yes, while...
Survey: 43% of US parents say they won’t get young children vaccinated for COVID-19