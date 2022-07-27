Advertisement

46,084 attend 2022 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOYAL, Wis. (WEAU) -Attendance numbers are in for the 2022 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days held in Clark County.

According to a media release from Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, daily attendance at the three-day show was 15,000 on Tuesday, July 12; 20,000 on Wednesday, July 13 and 11,000 on Thursday, July 14.

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days notes in their media release the tours of Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions, the field demos, Youth Area, Farm Safety Demonstrations and Equine Arena were popular features of the show.

Additionally, Wisconsin Farm Technology Days notes in their media release the Farm Tech Fest concert held on July 13 sold out. Those 4,000 tickets were in addition to the 20,000 Farm Technology Days tickets that day.

1,600 volunteers helped at this year’s Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

