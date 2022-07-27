Advertisement

Alex Lasry dropping out of Senate race, multiple reports indicate

Alex Lasry
Alex Lasry(WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate may be on the verge of dropping out.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Bill Glauber reported Alex Lasry will withdraw from the race. Fox6News soon backed his tweet, writing that sources told the Milwaukee station he was out.

The Milwaukee Bucks executive had been running neck-and-neck with Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes in the Democratic primary. His departure would put State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski in second place.

On Monday, Outagamie Co. Executive Tom Nelson announced he was suspending his campaign.

This is a breaking news story. This story will be updated as it develops.

