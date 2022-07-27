Eau Claire City Council decides referendum’s price tag

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -This November, voters in the City of Eau Claire are expected to see a city referendum on the ballot. At Tuesday’s meeting, the city council decided how much money it’s going to ask for from taxpayers.

Because of state laws, the City of Eau Claire is limited in how much it can raise taxes each year. The city said that’s made it harder to keep up with inflation, the needs of a growing community and other challenges. That’s why the council voted Tuesday on a referendum question.

This November, the City of Eau Claire will be asking voters to increase the amount of taxes it takes in to $1,448,132. That’s funding 15 positions in public safety: six firefighter-paramedics, six police officers, two community service officers and another job in the 911 dispatch center.

For someone who owns property valued at $100,000, that means a tax increase of $22.55 per year. A $200,000 property would see a tax increase of $45.10 a year.

“I know finances are tight, and I’m not trying to get our community to pay anymore money then they would like to whatsoever, but I think it’s important that when we talk about police and fire, that we do all that we can,” said Roderick Jones, a city council at-large member.

The referendum will be ongoing meaning it will last multiple years.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the city council voted to rezone the property anticipated to be Country Jam’s future home. That move will allow music events like the festival to be held on that land.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.