Eau Claire County Real Estate Taxes due July 31

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Real Estate Taxes are due by the end of this month.

Eau Claire County Treasurer, Glenda Lyons, is reminding all Eau Claire County property owners that the final installment of the 2021 real estate taxes are due to the Eau Claire County Treasurer by July 31, 2022.

A media release by the Office of County Treasurer-Eau Claire County Courthouse, asks property owners to include their payment stub(s) or indicate the parcel number(s) they are paying on their check, or in a separate memo, to assure their payment(s) are applied correctly.

Here are the ways taxes may be paid as listed in the media release:

In Person: Payments of cash, checks, money orders, debit cards or credit cards*, may be made at the Eau Claire County Treasurer’s Office at the Courthouse located at 721 Oxford Avenue, Eau Claire. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.

By Mail: Make checks or money orders payable to “Eau Claire County Treasurer” and mail to 721 Oxford Ave. Suite 1250, Eau Claire, WI 54703. Late payments are subject to 1% interest and .5% penalty fees per month retroactive to February 1, 2022 (for example 10.5% would be added to your payment if made in August). If you want a receipt, you must include a self-addressed stamped envelope. You can print a receipt from the online software at any time for any year.

Online: https://ascent.co.eau-claire.wi.us/LandRecords for credit and debit card transactions or an e-check*. From the online software you can also reprint a tax statement or receipt.

Dropbox: There is a black drop box outside the main doors of the courthouse at 721 Oxford Avenue. Place payment stubs and check or money order inside an envelope clearly marked for the Treasurer’s Office. If you want a receipt, you must include a self-addressed stamped envelope. You can print a receipt from the online software at any time for any year back to 2007.

There is a fee for using the electronic payments option, and online tax payments need to be made by July 31 to be considered timely.

Tax amount due as well as tax history can be found here.

