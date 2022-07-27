Advertisement

Homicide charge dismissed in 2021 Eau Claire shooting death case

A 56-year-old man reached a plea deal and had several charges against him, including homicide, dismissed.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man charged with homicide in a February 2021 shooting death reached a plea deal Wednesday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.

The homicide charge against 56-year-old Selwyn Smith was dismissed as part of the plea deal that covered two separate cases in front of the court.

Smith was charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon in February 2021 and was accused of shooting and killing Freddie Flowers of Eau Claire, who was 38 at the time of his death, on February 12, 2021 at Smith’s home. The homicide charge was dismissed outright as part of the plea deal. Smith pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to online court records.

Additionally, Smith pleaded guilty to charges of delivery of meth, possession with intent to deliver meth and bail jumping, all felonies. A second count of delivery of meth and charges of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but read in as part of the plea deal, according to online court records. Smith faces a maximum penalty of 81 years in prison and a maximum fine of $235,000 at sentencing later this year on the four charges he pleaded guilty to as part of the deal, with the most serious charge of possession with the intent to deliver meth carrying a maximum 40-year sentence and $100,000 fine. Prosecutors stated that they would recommend the sentences for each charge be served concurrently, according to online court records.

According to documents filed with the homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon charges in February of 2021, Eau Claire law enforcement went to a home on Dodge Street on February 12, 2021 after a mail carrier reported hearing three gunshots in the area. Law enforcement found a man, Flowers, dead from a gunshot wound. Smith and a passenger arrived at the home and Smith told law enforcement that he was the one who fired the shots but had no intention of killing Flowers, telling investigators that Flowers tried to kick in his door.

Smith is being held at the Eau Claire County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court December 5 for sentencing.

Selwyn G. Smith
Selwyn G. Smith(Eau Claire County Jail)

