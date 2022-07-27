Local health officials prepare for Monkeypox

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The World Health Organization declared Monkeypox a global health crisis. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports there have been more than 3,000 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the United States and 12 suspected cases in Wisconsin.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department created a Monkeypox Response Team to prepare for the virus locally, which staffers said is standard protocol for state or national outbreaks.

“We formed a team of people here to prepare to respond, if we were to get a case of Monkeypox in Eau Claire County,” Allison Gosbin, Eau Claire City-County Public Health Nurse said. “The main goal is to stop the spread of Monkeypox.”

Part of stopping the spread of Monkeypox is knowing what to look out for.

“It causes, in the beginning, some fever, body aches, chills, things like that, and then we get to the rash, which is quite distinctive for the illness.” Katelynn Maguire, Director of Infection Prevention with the Marshfield Clinic Health System. “This is a known illness. It’s not COVID-19. It’s not something we don’t know.”

Unlike COVID-19, Gosbin said Monkeypox doesn’t spread easily.

“It really takes close, sustained skin-to-skin contact or as contact with the bedding or towels or someone who has Monkeypox,” Gosbin said.

Health professionals said that even though Monkeypox is not easily spread, anyone can be affected by Monkeypox.

“We know that this is spreading among men who have sex with men at this point, but it truly can affect anyone,” Maguire said. “It does not necessarily spread in the same way COVID-19 is. Again, close personal contact, that’s what we’re looking for when it comes to spread.”

While health department staff members said the risk of getting Monkeypox in Eau Claire County is currently low, if you think you’re having symptoms or have been exposed, you should call your health care provider.

Additional information about Monkeypox can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Care Services website.

