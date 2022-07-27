Man arrested after running over girl at Kewaunee County campground

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was arrested after running over a girl with a truck in Kewaunee County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley Zeman, 39, Manitowoc was arrested for 3rd Offense Operating While Intoxicated and Causing Injury While Operating Under the Influence.

On July 26, at 8:18 p.m., the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office was called to Maple View campground in the township of Carlton. A caller stated her 11-year-old daughter had been run over by a truck and was trapped under the vehicle.

First responders were able to free the girl and provide medical attention. She was taken to a medical facility in Green Bay with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim’s name will not be released.

In court Wednesday, Kewaunee County District Attorney Andrew Naze said the 11-year-old girl is out of the hospital.

Naze said Zeman was pulling his truck around the camper to move it out of the way when he heard his girlfriend’s daughter scream.

“He said he never saw her,” said Naze.

Naze said the responding officer “noticed an odor of intoxicants” and asked Zeman to perform a field sobriety test, subsequently arresting him.

“This is a very serious matter, a felony matter. Zeman does have two prior OWI convictions. I do think given the serious nature of the matter that a significant bond is needed, at this point the state recommends a $5,000 signature bond,” said Naze.

Naze said he also talked to the victim’s mother who wants Zeman to be released from jail.

“I am going to tell you right off the top here, when I hear an OWI, alleged 3rd offense with injuries, my first reaction is to not consider a signature bond,” said Kewaunee County Court Commissioner Douglas Messman. “However, the district attorney has made that recommendation for a signature bond be set, apparently the victim’s mother supports that position, I will consider you a lifelong resident of Northeast Wisconsin, therefore, I will approve a signature bond in the amount of $5,000.

Zeman’s next hearing is scheduled for September 1, 2022.

Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski wants to remind everyone to be extra cautious as “these are the things that happen when you’re in close quarters and close confinement with pedestrian traffic-- we have to be so careful and so mindful of who and what is around our vehicles as we’re pulling out, moving through or whatever it is.”

correction: A previous version of this story showed an OWI conviction from 2007. That was another Bradley Zeman. We regret that error.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.