Man arrested in Lake Hallie, suspected of 5th OWI offense

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man has been arrested after a traffic stop in Lake Hallie Tuesday.

According to a media release by the Lake Hallie Police Department, on July 26 around 11:25 p.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer was on patrol on Highway 53 and Highway 29 in the Village of Lake Hallie when he saw an SUV traveling northbound on Highway 53 with expired registration. Based on this information, the SUV was stopped westbound Highway 29 at mile marker 75.

The Lake Hallie Police Department in their media release says the Officer spoke with the driver identified as 48-year-old Jamie Lehto of Elk Mound. The Officer detected the “odor of intoxicants” coming from Lehto’s breath. Additionally, the Officer saw open beer cans inside the vehicle.

Authorities learned that Lehto had an alcohol restriction of “no greater that “0.02.” Lehto voluntarily submitted to field sobriety testing and submitted to a preliminary breath test which showed a result of “.10.”

Lehto was arrested for the recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-5th Offense, possession of open intoxicants, and non-registration of a vehicle. Lehto was taken to a hospital for a blood draw. After that, Lehto was taken to the Chippewa County Jail for processing.

