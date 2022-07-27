Advertisement

Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin raising awareness about crime victims’ rights

La Crosse County Courthouse
La Crosse County Courthouse(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin organization is working to make sure victims of crime are aware of their rights.

The right to privacy, the right to restitution, and the right to notice are among 16 different victim rights that were strengthened or expanded by the passage of Marsy’s Law in Wisconsin.

The constitutional amendment stems from the death of Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in California in 1983.

California first passed the law in 2008, and a handful of other states have put similar bills into motion ever since, including Wisconsin in 2020.

Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin has been advocates for the measure for years, with Nela Kalpic touting the importance of having the law in place.

“Victims are now able to have a stronger voice throughout the process, which is very meaningful,” Kalpic expressed. “The right to be heard, the right to be treated with dignity and respect, those are very important rights to victims, and it helps them on their healing journey.”

Eight silhouettes displayed outside the La Crosse County Courthouse Wednesday detailed some of the rights afforded to victims.

For Victim Witness Coordinator Donna Walters with the La Crosse County District Attorney’s office, education is a top priority with working with victims.

“When there’s been a crime committed, and it gets charged, we send out a packet of information to the victim notifying them of what their rights are, and how to exercise those rights,” Walters detailed.

Both Marsy’s Law of Wisconsin and the District Attorney’s office are both trying to accomplish the same goal in letting the public know their rights.

“Even if victims are aware of it, I don’t think community members that might potentially become victims down the road know what their rights are, so it’s important for everybody to know,” Walters said.

Marsy’s Law of Wisconsin was assisted by the New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Center in the silhouette initiative.

