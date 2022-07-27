Advertisement

Mondovi Police officer, 3 others hurt in crash Tuesday morning

Investigators said the police officer pulled out directly in front of a vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 10.
A Mondovi Police officer was involved in a crash Tuesday, July 26, 2022 that resulted in four people being hurt.
A Mondovi Police officer was involved in a crash Tuesday, July 26, 2022 that resulted in four people being hurt.(Buffalo County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A Mondovi Police officer is hurt as well as three other people after a crash Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a City of Mondovi Police Department squad vehicle, which happened at 6:55 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 10 and Monroe Street.

In the release, the Sheriff’s Office said that the Mondovi Police officer left a parking lot on Highway 10 facing east to attempt a U-turn to pull over a vehicle traveling west on Highway 10 whose driver was suspected of failing to yield to emergency vehicles near a crash in Eau Claire County. The officer pulled out directly in front of an eastbound vehicle driven by a 45-year-old woman from Mondovi, according to the release. The woman’s vehicle T-boned the Mondovi Police squad vehicle. All three of the people in the woman’s vehicle, including a 47-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, both from Mondovi, as well as the driver, were taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The Mondovi Police officer also received medical attention for his injuries, which also were not life-threatening.

The Mondovi Fire Department and Mondovi Ambulance assisted with the crash, which is being investigated by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

