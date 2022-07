CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual summer celebration in Chippewa Falls, Pure Water Days and Riverfest, will be held August 13.

The parade gets underway at 1 p.m. at the corner of North Bridge and Cedar Streets and travels down to the corner of Bridge and Spring Streets.

Riverfest is at Riverfront Park at 2 p.m.

