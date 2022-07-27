Suspects named in Altoona homicide, Altoona PD provides update

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Altoona Police Department has provided an update on an investigation into the death of an Altoona man who was found dead in Rockford, Ill.

In a media release, Altoona Police Department says all information and evidence thus far have been turned over to the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office for charging consideration.

Altoona Police Department says in their media release the investigation revealed that 79-year-old Dennis Schattie of Altoona, Wis. was the victim of a homicide. The homicide that occurred in the City of Altoona appears to be “financially motivated.”

Authorities identified 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona, Wis. and 56-year-old Brandon Gaston, of Rockford, Ill. as suspects.

Altoona Police Department says in their media release the Wisconsin State Patrol arrested Gaston on April 8, 2022, during an encounter on I-94 near Deforest, Wis. for a probation violation. Gaston remains in custody for a probation violation pending revocation. Clark was arrested on April 14, 2022, following a search of the home she shared with Schattie. Clark was arrested for a probation violation and remains in custody on a probation violation pending revocation.

Clark and Gaston are currently in the Eau Claire County Jail.

Altoona Police Department says in their original media release on April 12, 2022, the Rockford Police Department found a body in the Rock River in Rockford, Ill. On April 14, 2022, the Altoona Police Department was contacted by the Rockford Police Department after the body was identified as Schattie. The death was deemed “suspicious” by Winnebago, Illinois County Coroner due to the injuries the body suffered.

Authorities searched a home on St Andrews Drive in the City of Altoona. The Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory assisted with the search of the home, and “numerous items of evidence” were collected.

Here is how you can contact investigators:

Call the Police Department dispatch at (715) 839-4972

Call Crime Stoppers at (715) 874 TIPS (8477)

Contact Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips mobile app or visit the Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers website.

