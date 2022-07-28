1 person killed in ‘suspicious’ Chippewa Falls house fire; suspect identified

The Chippewa Falls Police Department has identified a 58-year-old man as a suspect in the fire and the death.
Scott Vaningan
Scott Vaningan(Chippewa Falls Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a house fire in Chippewa Falls Wednesday.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said the death and the fire are being investigated as a criminal act.

Police also identified a suspect, 58-year-old Scott Vaningan of Chippewa Falls. Vaningan is known to drive a 2001 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Softail and his last known address is 721 Superior Street in Chippewa Falls, the location of the house that was on fire. Police said if anyone has information about where is he located, they can call 715-723-4424. Police said that people should not approach Vaningan.

Police said in a release that the victim in the fire was known to Vaningan and that the fire is an isolated incident. Family members of the victim have been notified, but police are not releasing the name of the victim.

On Wednesday, Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services and Chippewa Falls Police were called to a house fire at 721 Superior Street. Smoke filled the area as crews battled the fire, which they put out in 15 minutes. Damage to the home is estimated at $125,000.

Police are still investigating the fire and the death, according to a release.

Superior Street House Fire
Superior Street House Fire(WEAU)
Superior Street House Fire

