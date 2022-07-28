Chick-fil-A planning to open in Eau Claire

By Samantha Nitz and WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Calling all fans of chicken and waffle fries, Chick-fil-A plans to open in Eau Claire.

Chick-fil-A is proposing to construct a new single story 5,000 square foot free-standing restaurant, dual drive-thru facility with free-standing canopies, parking lot, and associated utilities in Eau Claire. This is according to The City of Eau Claire’s Plan Commission Agenda.

The City of Eau Claire’s Plan Commission Agenda says the property is currently zoned C3 Community Commercial District. Per City Code, restaurants with drive-thru facilities are permitted within this district.

At its meeting on Aug. 1, 2022 the Plan Commission will review the site plan.

According to the City of Eau Claire’s Plan Commission Agenda, Chick-fil-A is proposing to develop an approximate 1.75-acre parcel located near the northwest corner of the U.S. Highway 53 and Golf Road intersection in the City of Eau Claire. The site is more generally located on the east side of the Oakwood Mall Drive, just north of Olive Garden.

Per the City’s Comprehensive Plan, the Chick-fil A’s site’s land use is designated as commercial.

