Conservative firm raises concern about open-records ruling

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty said a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling weakened the state’s open records law.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty said a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling weakened the state’s open records law.(Marresa Burke)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is pushing back against a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that weakened the state’s open records law by limiting when people who sue over records requests can recover attorney’s fees.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty said Thursday that the conservative-controlled court’s decision earlier this month could render state records law “toothless.”

They urged the Legislature to pass an amendment in response.

The head of a government transparency group had earlier called the court’s ruling “a dark day” for transparency in Wisconsin.

