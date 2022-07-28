Advertisement

Dairy Queen’s ‘Miracle Treat Day’ to benefit children’s hospitals

Proceeds from sales on July 28 at participating Dairy Queen locations will go to hospitals that are part of the Children’s Miracle Network.
Proceeds from sales on July 28 at participating Dairy Queen locations will go to hospitals that...
Proceeds from sales on July 28 at participating Dairy Queen locations will go to hospitals that are part of the Children’s Miracle Network.(Dakota News Now)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - July 28 is Miracle Treat Day, a day where proceeds from sales and fundraisers at Dairy Queen locations across Wisconsin are sent to hospitals that are part of the Children’s Miracle Network.

In Wisconsin, some of the hospitals set to benefit from the day’s efforts include Gundersen Health System, Marshfield Clinic, and Children’s Wisconsin. La Crosse-area Dairy Queen locations have raised nearly $1 million over 38 years for Gundersen.

Dairy Queen locations in the Coulee Region will benefit the work of Gundersen Health System today, with at least a dollar from every Dairy Queen Blizzard sold going to the Children’s Miracle Network. Central Wisconsin Dairy Queen locations will provide funds for Marshfield Children’s Hospital, while Dairy Queen locations further south and east will raise money for Children’s Wisconsin in Wauwatosa. Western Wisconsin will fundraise for Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul, Minn. The money raised at participating locations is donated locally to the hospital part of the Children’s Miracle Network.

A full list of hospitals nationwide is available on the Children’s Miracle Network website. A searchable list of participating Dairy Queen locations is available on Dairy Queen’s website. You can also donate directly to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 39-year-old Eau Claire man is found not guilty of homicide in Dunn County. His jury trial...
Jury finds Eau Claire man not guilty of homicide in Dunn County
A Mondovi Police officer was involved in a crash Tuesday, July 26, 2022 that resulted in four...
Mondovi Police officer, 3 others hurt in crash Tuesday morning
Authorities identified 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona, Wis. and 46-year-old Brandon...
Suspects named in Altoona homicide, Altoona PD provides update
The man was arrested for the recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while...
Man arrested in Lake Hallie, suspected of 5th OWI offense
A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was hurt when a semi struck his cruiser in an overnight crash...
State Patrol trooper hurt when semi hits cruiser on I-94 overnight

Latest News

Skywarn 13 Weather - 7/28/22
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 7/28/22
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 7/28/22
Forever Home mug fundraiser
WAGNER TAILS: Kittens and Edward & Jacob