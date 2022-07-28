Dairy Queen’s ‘Miracle Treat Day’ to benefit children’s hospitals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - July 28 is Miracle Treat Day, a day where proceeds from sales and fundraisers at Dairy Queen locations across Wisconsin are sent to hospitals that are part of the Children’s Miracle Network.

In Wisconsin, some of the hospitals set to benefit from the day’s efforts include Gundersen Health System, Marshfield Clinic, and Children’s Wisconsin. La Crosse-area Dairy Queen locations have raised nearly $1 million over 38 years for Gundersen.

Dairy Queen locations in the Coulee Region will benefit the work of Gundersen Health System today, with at least a dollar from every Dairy Queen Blizzard sold going to the Children’s Miracle Network. Central Wisconsin Dairy Queen locations will provide funds for Marshfield Children’s Hospital, while Dairy Queen locations further south and east will raise money for Children’s Wisconsin in Wauwatosa. Western Wisconsin will fundraise for Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul, Minn. The money raised at participating locations is donated locally to the hospital part of the Children’s Miracle Network.

A full list of hospitals nationwide is available on the Children’s Miracle Network website. A searchable list of participating Dairy Queen locations is available on Dairy Queen’s website. You can also donate directly to the Children’s Miracle Network.

