Ellison: No appeal to defend Minnesota abortion restrictions

A exam room in the Planned Parenthood clinic
A exam room in the Planned Parenthood clinic(Planned Parenthood of Illinois)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he won’t appeal a ruling that struck down most of the state’s restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional.

Ellison said Thursday that the state has already spent enough time and money on the case and would be unlikely to win an appeal.

The decision wasn’t a surprise from Ellison, a Democrat who supports abortion rights.

Abortion opponents and Republicans, including those running against him in November, had demanded he appeal and called it his duty as attorney general.

The ruling this month by a Ramsey County judge nullified several restrictions passed over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Plan Commission Agenda, Chick-fil-A is proposing to develop an approximate...
Chick-fil-A planning to open in Eau Claire
Authorities identified 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona, Wis. and 46-year-old Brandon...
Suspects named in Altoona homicide, Altoona PD provides update
A Mondovi Police officer was involved in a crash Tuesday, July 26, 2022 that resulted in four...
Mondovi Police officer, 3 others hurt in crash Tuesday morning
The man was arrested for the recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while...
Man arrested in Lake Hallie, suspected of 5th OWI offense
A 39-year-old Eau Claire man is found not guilty of homicide in Dunn County. His jury trial...
Jury finds Eau Claire man not guilty of homicide in Dunn County

Latest News

Op picnic
"Operation Picnic"
8-Year-Old Advances in USA Mullet Championship
8-Year-Old Advances in USA Mullet Championship
Person of Interest Identified After Suspicious Fire
Person of Interest Identified After Suspicious Fire
Military planes on display at EAA AirVenture
"Top Gun: Maverick" builds interest in aviation
Operation Picnic
"Operation Picnic"