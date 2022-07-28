Evers approves replacement of Cobban Bridge in Chippewa County

According to a media release by Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has...
According to a media release by Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $4.7 million contract with prime contractor Sheet Piling Services of Custer for the replacement of the Cobban Bridge on County Highway TT between Wisconsin Highway 178 and County Highway K in Chippewa County.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa County bridge replacement project is set to soon be underway.

According to a media release by Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $4.7 million contract with prime contractor Sheet Piling Services of Custer for the replacement of the Cobban Bridge on County Highway TT between Wisconsin Highway 178 and County Highway K in Chippewa County.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin Aug. 8.

Wis. DOT in their media release says the Cobban Bridge was built in 1908 and later dismantled, moved and reconstructed at its current location in 1918-1919. Wisconsin DOT says the structure has reached the “end of its service life and was closed to traffic in 2017.”

In their media release, Wis. DOT says the project will include:

  • Removing the existing structure.
  • Creating a temporary road to access the water.
  • Erecting a five-span concrete bridge.
  • Building a retaining wall under the west side of the new structure.
  • Replacing asphalt roadway approaches on County TT, as well as storm sewer, curb and gutter, barrier wall, signing and pavement marking.

Motorists should expect road closures due to this project.

Wis. DOT in their media release says during construction, County Highway TT, including the bridge, will remain closed to traffic. Additionally, the shoulder and turn lane on Wisconsin Highway 178 at County Highway TT will be closed. Flagging operations might be used to complete work on Wisconsin Highway 178 on the west side of the project and County Highway K on the east side of the project. Wis. Dot says a “navigational channel” will be marked for water traffic on the Chippewa River, noting this channel “might shift” during construction. The Old Abe State Trail is set to remain open at all times.

Construction is scheduled to be done in Oct. of 2023.

Additional information can be found on the Chippewa County website as well as the region’s 511 website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mondovi Police officer was involved in a crash Tuesday, July 26, 2022 that resulted in four...
Mondovi Police officer, 3 others hurt in crash Tuesday morning
Authorities identified 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona, Wis. and 46-year-old Brandon...
Suspects named in Altoona homicide, Altoona PD provides update
A 39-year-old Eau Claire man is found not guilty of homicide in Dunn County. His jury trial...
Jury finds Eau Claire man not guilty of homicide in Dunn County
The man was arrested for the recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while...
Man arrested in Lake Hallie, suspected of 5th OWI offense
A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was hurt when a semi struck his cruiser in an overnight crash...
State Patrol trooper hurt when semi hits cruiser on I-94 overnight

Latest News

Operation Picnic
"Operation Picnic"
Chick-Fil-A Restaurant Proposed in Eau Claire
Chick-Fil-A Restaurant Proposed in Eau Claire
Chik-Fil-A
Chik-Fil-A Restaurant Proposed In Eau Claire
Murder suspect
Murder Suspect Looks To Change Guilty Plea