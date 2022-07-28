Feed My People Food Bank: Operation Picnic 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Feed My People Food Bank is raising funds through its third annual “Operation Picnic” summer hunger campaign to provide food to families facing hunger in west central Wisconsin.

Volunteers from the “Operation Picnic” sponsors are taking part in a special pack-a-thon on Thursday, assembling bags of food to be distributed to hungry people in our community. Those sponsors include Bush’s, Chippewa Valley Growers and Royal Credit Union. Feed My People Food Banks is also looking for donations. Every dollar up to $21,000 will be matched to help reach the goal of 168-thousand meals funded.

“The food that is being packed here today will be going out to our pop-up food distributions throughout the area. And it’s also going to be going to school food pantries and other direct food programs that we have. Working with kids and seniors and families to help make sure that everyone gets the food that they need this summer and beyond,” says Susie Haugley, Feed My People Food Bank Communications Specialist.

Royal Credit Union’s Vice-President of Community Engagement Jennifer McHugh says during these difficult economic times it’s important to help those who are the most vulnerable in our community.

“Breaks your heart when you think about a child at home for the summer without food. Schools do so much, they feed kids breakfast and lunch and you think about them home for the summer and maybe not having access to food, that’s pretty tough to swallow. So it feels really good to be out here today putting together packages of food that will get into the hands to those who need it the most,” says McHugh.

The ready-to-eat food bags and backpack meals will be distributed to over 260 hunger relief organizations throughout west central Wisconsin. To donate to Operation Picnic, go to give.fmpfoodbank.org/OperationPicnic no later than July 31, 2022.

