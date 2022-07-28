How Lasry’s decision to drop out and Trump’s visit could impact upcoming Wisconsin primaries

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The field vying to take on Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, got a little smaller Wednesday when businessman Alex Lasry announced he’d be exiting the contest.

Lasry, who was polling in second place in the June Marquette University Law School poll, endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who was leading Lasry by four points in that survey.

“At the end of the day this campaign wasn’t about me, this campaign was about the people of Wisconsin,” Lasry said. “And it is clear that the person to be able to defeat Ron Johnson is Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.”

Lasry isn’t only Democratic senate candidate to drop out this week. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson left the race Monday to endorse Barnes.

WEAU political analyst John Frank said despite public polling showing Lasry close with Barnes, the now former candidate likely had internal polling painting a far more grim picture.

He also said the decisions to drop out and endorse will have a big impact on the race but just because Lasry and Nelson now plan to vote for Barnes, doesn’t mean their supporters will follow their lead.

“Just because somebody endorses somebody doesn’t mean that everybody’s going to follow in lock step,” Frank said. “But it does mean that a good share of them are going to say ‘Well, if this was the guy, and I trusted this person and they think I should be voting for this candidate, then I’ll do it.’”

The quest to take on Johnson isn’t the only race catching voters’ attention.

Four Republicans are seeking to take their party’s nomination for governor and take on Democratic incumbent Tony Evers.

Former President Donald Trump is coming to Waukesha August 5 to stump for businessman Tim Michels, who is facing former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, State Rep. Tim Ramthun and former police officer Adam Fischer.

“When you drive around the area and you see all kinds of Michels signs up, that does tell you that there’s an underlying Trump organization out there,” Frank said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Kleefisch Wednesday.

The primary is Aug. 9. Early voting has already started in Eau Claire and La Crosse.

