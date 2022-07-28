Limited edition “Forever Home” mug fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Throughout this year, Type League Press is donating $1 from every pet drinkware purchase to the Wagner Tails partner shelters and rescues.

Helping pets find their forever homes is one of the missions of Wagner Tails. If you have ever adopted a pet, this limited edition “Forever Home” mug from Type League Press is for you. From Sunday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 3 - the “Forever Home” mug will be available for 10 percent off with $1 from every purchase going back to Wagner Tails partners.

All you have to do is upload a photo of your pet, and Type League Press does the rest. Again, get your order in between July 31 and August 3 to save 10 percent, and to help homeless pets.

Click HERE for more information on the Wagner Tails partnership with Type League Press and to place an order. Just scroll down to the purple box that says “make a purchase.”

Forever Home mug fundraiser (Type League Press)

