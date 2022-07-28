Mega Millions jackpot now $1.1 billion, nation’s 3rd largest

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of the nation’s biggest lottery prizes got a little bigger Thursday as the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.1 billion.

The increase ahead of Friday night’s drawing makes the jackpot the third largest, behind $1.5 billion prizes won in 2018 and 2016.

The Mega Millions prize has grown so large because it has been more than three months since anyone matched the game’s six numbers and snagged the jackpot. That amounts to 29 consecutive drawings without a winner.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 39-year-old Eau Claire man is found not guilty of homicide in Dunn County. His jury trial...
Jury finds Eau Claire man not guilty of homicide in Dunn County
A Mondovi Police officer was involved in a crash Tuesday, July 26, 2022 that resulted in four...
Mondovi Police officer, 3 others hurt in crash Tuesday morning
Authorities identified 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona, Wis. and 46-year-old Brandon...
Suspects named in Altoona homicide, Altoona PD provides update
The man was arrested for the recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while...
Man arrested in Lake Hallie, suspected of 5th OWI offense
A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was hurt when a semi struck his cruiser in an overnight crash...
State Patrol trooper hurt when semi hits cruiser on I-94 overnight

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on...
Biden calls deal with Manchin ‘godsend’ for US families
LIVE: Biden discusses economy
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall...
Police: 2nd death discovered after St. Louis-area flooding
Devin Minor, 21, appears in court, charged with murder and fetal homicide.
Police: 21-year-old facing charges after shooting, killing pregnant woman